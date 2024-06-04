Bard Associates Inc. Sells 7,950 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.46% of Eagle Point Credit worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter valued at $14,629,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 96,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

NYSE ECC remained flat at $10.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.78. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 88.90% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

