Bard Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,627,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,328,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,506,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,139,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 147,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 192,045 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,941,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 120,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,647. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

