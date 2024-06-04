Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Down 7.9% in May

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.8 days.
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
Shares of BTDPF opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
