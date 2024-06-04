Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Down 7.9% in May

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.8 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of BTDPF opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.