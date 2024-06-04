Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,794,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,138,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,435,000 after acquiring an additional 178,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sysco by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,029,000 after acquiring an additional 240,671 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Read Our Latest Report on SYY

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.