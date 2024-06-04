Bell Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bell Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 10,184.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 384,357 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.74. 7,837,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,237,309. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $101.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

