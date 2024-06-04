Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $10.58 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 1.6% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AON traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.50. 1,010,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,478. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.61 and its 200-day moving average is $306.64. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.