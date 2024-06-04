Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 92 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.84. 656,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $425.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.21. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

