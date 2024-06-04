Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 621,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

