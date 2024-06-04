Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock remained flat at $21.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,889,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,533. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

