Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,169,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,463. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

