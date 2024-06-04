Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,340,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,631,147 shares of company stock valued at $557,995,354. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.58. 14,769,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,507,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $66.64. The company has a market cap of $536.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

