Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,159 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 110,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 38,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 245,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 732,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,518 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after purchasing an additional 286,665 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,306,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,579,430. The company has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,166 shares of company stock worth $2,727,647. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

