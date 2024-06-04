Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,971 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUSB. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.36. 956,512 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

