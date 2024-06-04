Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:BHLB opened at $21.73 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.69 million, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $223,542.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.