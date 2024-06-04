Bertram Grant Bradley Sells 10,000 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total value of C$309,600.00.

AltaGas Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:ALA traded up C$0.30 on Tuesday, reaching C$31.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,097. AltaGas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$22.62 and a twelve month high of C$31.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

ALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital raised their target price on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.00.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

