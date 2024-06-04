Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.90.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup cut Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised Bilibili from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.79.

Bilibili Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after buying an additional 143,881 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Further Reading

