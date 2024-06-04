Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) PT Raised to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.26.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

BIRK opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

