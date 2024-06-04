Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

