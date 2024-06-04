Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Up 3.9%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.42. 12,807,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 23,110,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BITF has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.72.

Bitfarms Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

