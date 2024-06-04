BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Down 10.5% in May

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,300 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 446,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BHK traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.73. 127,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,374. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

