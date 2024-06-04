BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BYM stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.65.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
