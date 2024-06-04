BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BYM stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

