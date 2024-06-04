Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.51

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 547990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 779,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $867,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

