Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider L. Becker Hewes Sells 4,922 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider L. Becker Hewes sold 4,922 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $523,848.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

L. Becker Hewes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $3,612,378.28.

On Thursday, March 7th, L. Becker Hewes sold 3,097 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $280,866.93.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $101.89. The stock had a trading volume of 430,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,478. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.70. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $111.02.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

