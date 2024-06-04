Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $503,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $272.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,187,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.31. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.02 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $498.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

