Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Sleep Number at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sleep Number by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 315,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,312. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $351.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.44. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $470.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

