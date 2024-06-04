Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 173.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 73,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.29. The company had a trading volume of 457,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,288. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.54. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average is $117.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

