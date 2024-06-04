Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,397,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,054,000. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16,184.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,674. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.63. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

