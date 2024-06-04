BMO Capital Markets Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $500.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $438.62.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $470.18 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $323.02 and a fifty-two week high of $471.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $418.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,664.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.