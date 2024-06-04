BMO Capital Markets Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $240.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BURL opened at $234.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $243.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $1,875,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,746,000 after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

