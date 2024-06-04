BNB (BNB) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. BNB has a total market cap of $98.98 billion and approximately $3.13 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $670.71 or 0.00953760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,575,041 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

