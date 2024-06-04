BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
NYSE:DHF opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $2.45.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
