Brady W. Dougan Buys 2,362 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) Director Brady W. Dougan purchased 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $14,998.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Humacyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUMA traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. 4,949,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. Humacyte, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 207,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

