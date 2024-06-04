BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,580 shares of company stock valued at $212,032.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,678,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,179,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $884,166,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,435,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

