Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Broadcom worth $720,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,315.21. 661,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,618. The company has a market capitalization of $609.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $776.38 and a one year high of $1,445.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,333.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,222.51.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

