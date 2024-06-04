Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target at $243.23

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.23.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,531,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $232.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.37 and its 200 day moving average is $196.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

