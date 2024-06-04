Brokerages Set British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) PT at GBX 397.80

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 397.80 ($5.10).

BLND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 418 ($5.36) to GBX 460 ($5.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered British Land to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 432 ($5.53) to GBX 405 ($5.19) in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.37), for a total transaction of £55,668.34 ($71,323.95). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 117 shares of company stock worth $44,988. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 442.20 ($5.67) on Tuesday. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 446.80 ($5.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. The firm has a market cap of £4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.61, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 397.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 384.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.64 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,932.77%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

