Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target at $35.22

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

