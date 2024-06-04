Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT at $55.00

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCBO. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Docebo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Docebo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Docebo by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 161.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

