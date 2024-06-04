Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target at $60.25

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

