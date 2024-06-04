Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $30.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBU. Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

BBU opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 77.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,541 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Further Reading

