Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,187,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098,854 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up about 2.4% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.99% of Brookfield worth $651,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE BN traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $42.55. 851,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,554. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

