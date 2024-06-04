Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $276.00 at Citigroup

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $258.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BURL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.87.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $234.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $243.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.22 and its 200-day moving average is $195.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.