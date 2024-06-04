Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Lowered to “Accumulate” at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WHD. Barclays boosted their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Cactus Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at $28,876,702.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 603,759 shares of company stock valued at $31,027,489. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cactus by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 138,294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,941,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

