Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.83. The stock had a trading volume of 676,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,050. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total transaction of $7,137,051.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,437.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,937 shares of company stock worth $31,631,416. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

