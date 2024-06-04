California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $56,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,221.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 262,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 242,412 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.