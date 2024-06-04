California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Zimmer Biomet worth $40,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $266,896,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,809,000 after acquiring an additional 852,186 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,344 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,972,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,037,000 after acquiring an additional 484,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $113.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $147.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

