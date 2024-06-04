California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Fortive worth $42,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,259 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $885,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,127,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,982,000 after purchasing an additional 176,433 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Fortive Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FTV opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

