California State Teachers Retirement System Has $46.89 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Waste Connections worth $46,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.94.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.7 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $163.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $173.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

