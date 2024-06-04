California State Teachers Retirement System Has $47.58 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,160 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Xcel Energy worth $47,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 216.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,627,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,510 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,861,000 after purchasing an additional 942,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,511,000 after purchasing an additional 915,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

XEL stock opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Get Our Latest Report on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.