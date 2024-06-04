California State Teachers Retirement System Has $88.62 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $88,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,363.38.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,339.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,266.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,140.58. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $782.45 and a one year high of $1,363.66.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and have sold 29,776 shares valued at $37,097,386. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

